Stifel Maintains Sight Sciences (SGHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sight Sciences is 10.69. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 215.33% from its latest reported closing price of 3.39.

The projected annual revenue for Sight Sciences is 94MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.35%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 27,745K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,852K shares representing 12.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kck holds 4,651K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,716K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,716K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 37.04% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,242K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,118K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 50.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 1,268.29% over the last quarter.

Sight Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System.

