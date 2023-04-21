Stifel Maintains Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is $150.96. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $127.95.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is $11,148MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 52K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 18.66% over the last quarter.

NOSGX - Northern Small Cap Value Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 79.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 34.51% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 42.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.27%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 42,902K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

