Stifel Maintains Forward Air (FWRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Forward Air (NasdaqGS:FWRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Forward Air is $37.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.00% from its latest reported closing price of $20.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forward Air is 1,874MM, a decrease of 25.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Air. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 80.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRD is 0.20%, an increase of 217.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 241.14% to 37,104K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 3,825K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company.

Littlejohn & Co holds 2,922K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company.

Ridgemont Partners Management holds 1,937K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,359K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,250K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 19.72% over the last quarter.

