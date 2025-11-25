Stifel Maintains EVgo (EVGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of EVgo (NasdaqGS:EVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVgo is $6.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 129.76% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

The projected annual revenue for EVgo is 665MM, an increase of 99.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.07%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 102,458K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,561K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing an increase of 31.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 66.48% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 4,861K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,918K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 34.38% over the last quarter.

SIR Capital Management holds 4,111K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 4,000K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,977K shares , representing a decrease of 24.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

