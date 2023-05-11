Stifel Maintains Caesarstone (CSTE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesarstone is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 63.16% from its latest reported closing price of 4.84.

The projected annual revenue for Caesarstone is 708MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesarstone. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTE is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 16,542K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTE is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 3,066K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 66,854.45% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,720K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 124.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 42,139.31% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 684K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 595K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 42.90% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 537K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caesarstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor.

