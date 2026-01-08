Stifel Initiates Coverage of Tyler Technologies (TYL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.09% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $648.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $515.10 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.09% from its latest reported closing price of $453.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is 2,322MM, an increase of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.31%, an increase of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 49,684K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,844K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,411K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 7.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.