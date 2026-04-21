Stifel Initiates Coverage of Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing is $217.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of $182.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Simpson Manufacturing is 2,422MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an decrease of 423 owner(s) or 48.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSD is 0.12%, an increase of 43.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.71% to 41,880K shares. The put/call ratio of SSD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,017K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 1.49% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 1,472K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Baker Avenue Asset Management holds 941K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Quantinno Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 849K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 2.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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