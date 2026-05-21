Stifel Initiates Coverage of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:EPRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.83% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is $12.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.24 to a high of $16.05. The average price target represents an increase of 89.83% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRX is 0.26%, an increase of 49.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.47% to 21,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,666K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,589K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 81.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 360.36% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,350K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 1,342K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 23.02% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.