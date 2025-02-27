Stifel Initiates Coverage of COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () (CMPS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:CMPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 429.91% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () is $19.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 429.91% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPS is 0.12%, an increase of 31.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 33,787K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,858K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares , representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,099K shares.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 27.46% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 52.69% over the last quarter.

Compass Pathways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Its focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. It is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and it is currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. It is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Its vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.