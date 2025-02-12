Stifel Financial Corp. Launches Stifel Discover: A Personalized Content Feed for Wealth Tracker Users

Stifel Financial launches Stifel Discover, a personalized content feed in its Wealth Tracker app, offering exclusive financial insights.

Stifel Financial Corp. has announced the launch of Stifel Discover, a new content feed integrated into its Wealth Tracker app, aimed at enhancing client engagement with Stifel’s research and insights. This feature provides clients with personalized and timely financial intelligence, featuring exclusive analysis from key Stifel leaders and analysts tailored to individual portfolios and market interests. The feed updates throughout the day, offering relevant content based on user preferences. Future enhancements will allow Stifel Financial Advisors to customize client feeds according to specific financial life stages. Developed in partnership with MoneyLion, Stifel Discover aims to set a new standard in financial content personalization, helping clients navigate complex market scenarios. The Wealth Tracker app, which aggregates users' financial information, is available for free on major app stores.

Potential Positives

The launch of Stifel Discover enhances client engagement by providing personalized, real-time financial insights, improving the overall client experience.

Exclusive analysis and commentary from top experts at Stifel add significant value to clients' investment decisions, positioning Stifel as a thought leader in the industry.

The seamless access and ongoing updates of content through the Wealth Tracker app can increase usage and client satisfaction with Stifel's digital tools.

Partnership with MoneyLion leverages advanced technology for a better content delivery system, demonstrating Stifel's commitment to innovation in financial services.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on a partner (MoneyLion) for content delivery could pose risks if partnership terms change or if MoneyLion experiences operational issues.

Introduction of new technology may involve integration challenges within existing systems, which can lead to temporary service disruptions or client dissatisfaction.

The ambitious claim of delivering a "new standard for financial content personalization" could set high expectations that may not be met, leading to potential criticism or backlash from users.

FAQ

What is Stifel Discover?

Stifel Discover is a new Stifel-branded content feed within the Wealth Tracker app that offers personalized financial insights.

How does Stifel Discover personalize content for users?

The platform tailors insights based on users' specific portfolios, market interests, and financial goals, updating throughout the day.

Who contributes insights to Stifel Discover?

Insights come from Stifel's Chief Investment Officer, Chief Economist, analysts, and other thought leaders in the financial sector.

Can financial advisors customize Stifel Discover for clients?

Yes, in future updates, Stifel Financial Advisors will be able to further personalize feeds based on individual client needs.

Where can I download the Stifel Wealth Tracker app?

The Stifel Wealth Tracker app is available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the launch of Stifel Discover, a new Stifel-branded content feed available through its Wealth Tracker app. The innovative feature transforms how clients engage with Stifel’s research and thought leadership, delivering timely, personalized insights through a dynamic experience.





Proprietary Insights – Stifel Discover delivers exclusive analysis and commentary from Stifel’s Chief Investment Officer, Chief Economist, Chief Washington Policy Strategist, equity research analysts, and other thought leaders. Users can explore insights tailored to their specific portfolio, market interests, and financial goals across the universe of more than 2,000 global stocks covered by Stifel research.











Personalization and Timeliness – The feed updates throughout the day, surfacing the most relevant and high-impact content based on users’ preferences and market movements.











Seamless Access – Easily accessible from the Wealth Tracker home screen, Stifel Discover is categorized for an effortless browsing experience.







Future Customization by Advisors – In upcoming phases, Stifel Financial Advisors will have the ability to personalize client feeds based on financial life stages, ensuring users receive curated content aligned with their investment needs.







“We developed Stifel Discover to address our clients’ desire to easily access the firm’s timely and actionable insights as they navigate the complex market landscape. This tool is a powerful addition to our Wealth Tracker platform. Stifel Discover now provides clients with seamless, relevant, and real-time financial intelligence at their fingertips,” said Tom Lee, Stifel’s Head of Investment Products and Services.





Stifel Discover was developed in partnership with MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial engagement and financial content solutions. Powered by MoneyLion’s proprietary content-as-a-service platform, mFeed, and its expertise in delivering personalized, interactive content experiences, Stifel Discover delivers a new standard for financial content personalization – keeping users informed, engaged, and actively involved in their financial journey.





“We’re thrilled to partner with Stifel on this trailblazing initiative,” said Jon Stevenson, Head of Corporate Development at MoneyLion. “At MoneyLion, we’ve built a best-in-class content and engagement engine that delivers personalized financial insights to millions. Customizing this technology for Stifel allows them to take their content and create an exceptional client experience. Stifel is leading the way in content-driven engagement for wealth management, and we’re excited to be part of it.”





The Stifel Wealth Tracker app gives users the ability to view their full financial picture by aggregating all of their assets and liabilities in one spot. Stifel Wealth Tracker is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at





www.stifel.com





. For global disclosures, please visit





https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases





.







MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,200+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience. For more information about MoneyLion, please visit



www.moneylion.com



. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit



www.engine.tech



.







contact Brian Spellecy









(314) 342-2000





