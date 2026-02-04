Stewart Information Services Corp Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.27 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $22.74 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $47.9 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $790.55 million from $665.93 million last year.

