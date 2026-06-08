Sterling's Semiconductor Push: Is it the New Growth Engine?

Sterling Infrastructure STRL is increasingly positioning itself to benefit from America’s growing semiconductor manufacturing investment wave. While the company has built its recent success around data-center infrastructure, management now sees semiconductor fabrication facilities as a significant long-term growth opportunity that could complement its already fast-growing E-Infrastructure business.



The most notable development came in the first quarter of 2026, when Sterling secured the initial phase of site-development work for a large multi-year semiconductor fabrication campus. Management disclosed that the first phase exceeds $500 million and will be executed through a joint venture, with completion expected in late 2027 or early 2028. Importantly, the broader campus is expected to be developed over multiple decades, creating opportunities for additional work well beyond the initial phase.



Sterling believes its expertise in large-scale site development, gained through years of executing complex data-center projects, provides a competitive advantage in semiconductor facilities. During theearnings call management highlighted that the company’s capabilities differentiated it from competitors and helped secure what it described as one of the largest semiconductor fabrication projects currently planned in the United States.



The opportunity arrives as Sterling’s E-Infrastructure segment continues to accelerate. First-quarter E-Infrastructure revenues surged 174% year over year, while mission-critical projects, including data centers, manufacturing facilities and semiconductor projects, represented more than 90% of segment backlog.



Management believes broader semiconductor-fab activity in the United States could accelerate toward the end of the decade, potentially opening a new avenue of growth alongside data centers. Combined with a record backlog, expanding future-phase opportunities and raised 2026 guidance, Sterling’s early semiconductor success could become an important long-term growth engine for the company.

How Sterling Compares With Key Infrastructure Rivals

Sterling operates in highly attractive end markets such as data centers, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor facilities, but it is not alone in pursuing these opportunities. Two notable competitors are EMCOR Group EME and Quanta Services PWR.



EMCOR has built a strong position in mission-critical construction and electrical services. The company benefits from rising investments in data centers, industrial facilities and technology infrastructure. Like Sterling, EMCOR is leveraging the growing demand for complex projects that require specialized engineering and construction expertise.

However, EMCOR remains more diversified across mechanical and electrical contracting, whereas Sterling is increasingly emphasizing large-scale site development tied to data centers and semiconductor campuses. As semiconductor investments expand, EMCOR is likely to remain a significant competitor for related infrastructure work. EMCOR’s extensive customer relationships and nationwide footprint further strengthen its competitive position.



Quanta is another major infrastructure player benefiting from long-term capital spending trends. The company has deep expertise in power, utility and industrial infrastructure, areas that are becoming increasingly important as semiconductor fabs and AI-driven data centers require massive power capacity. Quanta is also expanding its exposure to advanced manufacturing projects, placing it in direct competition with Sterling for certain large-scale developments.

While Quanta possesses broader utility and energy capabilities, Sterling’s specialized site-development expertise could help it carve out a differentiated position in the emerging semiconductor construction market. Quanta remains one of the most formidable competitors in this rapidly growing infrastructure space.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 188.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.73, as shown in the chart below.

STRL's P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $17.95 and $23.07 per share, respectively, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 65% and 28.5%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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