Sterling's Mission-Critical Focus: A Competitive Advantage?

Sterling Infrastructure’s STRL strategic pivot toward mission-critical projects — particularly data centers, semiconductor facilities and large-scale manufacturing — has emerged as a defining competitive advantage. This shift is not only driving strong top-line growth but also materially improving margins and visibility.



In fourth-quarter 2025, Sterling delivered 69% revenue growth and 78% adjusted EPS growth, supported largely by a 123% surge in its E-Infrastructure segment. This segment, now the company’s largest and highest-margin business, is heavily tied to mission-critical end markets. These projects accounted for roughly 84% of E-Infrastructure backlog, underscoring the company’s deep alignment with high-growth, high-value infrastructure demand.



The advantage lies in both scale and execution. Mission-critical projects — especially data center campuses — are becoming larger and more complex, favoring contractors with proven capabilities in integrated site development and electrical services. Sterling’s ability to combine these offerings, enhanced by acquisitions like CEC, is strengthening its positioning and enabling cross-selling opportunities.



Equally important is margin quality. Management’s deliberate shift away from lower-margin, commoditized work toward specialized, time-sensitive projects is driving EBITDA margins above 20%, a record level for the company. This reflects not just favorable demand but disciplined project selection and execution.



Strong backlog growth of 78% and a pipeline exceeding $1 billion provide clear visibility into sustained demand. With AI-driven data center expansion and U.S. manufacturing reshoring trends accelerating, Sterling’s mission-critical focus appears well-aligned with long-term structural tailwinds.



Overall, this strategy is transforming Sterling from a traditional contractor into a high-margin, growth-oriented infrastructure player, making its mission-critical focus a clear competitive edge.

STRL’s Peers in Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Among Sterling’s closest competitors in mission-critical infrastructure are Quanta Services PWR and MasTec MTZ, both of which are actively expanding their exposure to data centers, energy transition and large-scale industrial projects.



Quanta stands out for its leadership in electric transmission and grid modernization, with growing involvement in data center power infrastructure. Quanta benefits from long-cycle utility investments and strong execution capabilities, similar to Sterling’s focus on complex, high-value projects. However, the company remains more utility-centric, whereas Sterling is increasingly differentiated by its integrated site development and electrical capabilities in data center campuses.



MasTec, on the other hand, offers diversified exposure across communications, pipelines and clean energy. MasTec is leveraging telecom and energy infrastructure demand, but its project mix includes more cyclical and lower-margin segments compared to Sterling’s mission-critical focus. While MasTec continues to target data center and clean energy opportunities, it lacks the same level of concentrated exposure to high-margin, mission-critical site development.



Overall, while Quanta and MasTec are strong players, Sterling’s sharper focus on mission-critical projects and margin discipline provides a differentiated edge.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure service provider have gained 45.7% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.96, as shown in the chart below.

STRL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL Stock

Estimates for STRL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have trended upward over the past 30 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 25.8% and 15%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.