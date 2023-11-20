Sterling (STRL) Buys PPG Within the Building Solutions Unit

In a bid to broaden its services and customer base, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL recently acquired Wylie, TX-based Professional Plumbers Group, Incorporated (PPG) — a premier plumbing services provider to home builders — within its Building Solutions segment.



The said acquisition will expand Sterling's suite of home-building services in the greater Dallas market. Also, it will become a full-service concrete slab and plumbing provider.



The transaction price includes a cash payment of $50 million and an earnout opportunity based on achieving future EBITDA targets.



Earlier, on Dec 20, 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Concrete Construction Services of Arizona LLC and its affiliate (“CCS”) for approximately $21,000. CCS provides residential single-family home concrete foundations in the Greater Phoenix area. CCS was included within Tealstone, which is a part of the Building Solutions segment.



In December 2021, Sterling completed the acquisition of Petillo LLC and its related entities. Petillo is a leading specialty site development solution provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Also, it acquired Kimes & Stone, which provides diverse services, including soil stabilization for site development on e-commerce projects such as large fulfillment and distribution centers and data centers, as well as soil stabilization for roadways and manufacturing plant construction.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) have gained 46.4% compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 9.4% growth.

