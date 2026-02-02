Sterling Ramps Up Mission-Critical Projects: Visibility Strengthens?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is seeing accelerating momentum in mission-critical projects, driven by strong demand across data centers, manufacturing and e-commerce distribution. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment is emerging as the company’s primary growth engine, supported by surging demand for large, complex data center projects. While the wind-down of the Texas low-bid heavy highway business has modestly weighed on backlog, the mix shift toward mission-critical work is structurally positive, given higher margins, tighter timelines and customers’ emphasis on execution certainty.



In the third quarter of 2025, the company delivered 32% year-over-year revenue growth, fueled by a 58% increase in E-Infrastructure, which included 42% organic growth. This surge was dominated by the data center market, where revenues skyrocketed more than 125% year over year as customers shifted toward large-scale, complex projects. These mission-critical works now represent over 80% of the E-Infrastructure backlog, carrying structurally higher margins due to the premium placed on execution certainty and technical complexity.



Sterling’s forward visibility has strengthened significantly, extending well into multi-year horizons through a robust project pipeline. Beyond the signed backlog, management highlighted a "pool of work" exceeding $4 billion when including unsigned awards and future phase opportunities. Roughly $3 billion of this total is tied to E-Infrastructure, with data center-related activity accounting for approximately 75% to 80% of that specific bucket. Customers are increasingly discussing multi-year capital deployment plans, pulling Sterling into new geographies and reinforcing confidence that current momentum in mission-critical markets is sustainable rather than transitory.



Overall, the ramp-up in mission-critical projects is improving backlog quality, pipeline visibility and margins, reinforcing the durability of Sterling’s growth as technology-driven infrastructure demand scales.

Sterling’s Competitive Position

Sterling operates in a mission-critical data center-driven market that includes competition from large infrastructure players such as MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME. These companies benefit from rising infrastructure and data center investment, though their exposure differs in structure and focus.



MasTec is a diversified infrastructure engineering and construction company with significant exposure to communications, power delivery and energy infrastructure. Its work spans transmission, distribution and fiber deployments that support the data center ecosystem and broader connectivity requirements. Management has emphasized that this diversification and scale help sustain consistent project flow amid elevated infrastructure investment activity.



EMCOR, by contrast, is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction and services with meaningful exposure to mission-critical facilities, including data centers, semiconductors, life sciences and energy infrastructure. While data centers are an important growth area for EMCOR, they represent one component of a broader mix of commercial and industrial end markets.



Relative to these peers, Sterling’s more concentrated focus on site development and early-stage E-Infrastructure work positions it closer to the front end of large, multi-phase, mission-critical projects, supporting stronger visibility into long-term demand.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 31.7% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.68, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. However, the estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 71% and 14.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.