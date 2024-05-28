News & Insights

Stocks

Sterling Metals Welcomes New Chairman

May 28, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals Corp has appointed industry veteran Mark Goodman as the new Chairman of the board, following the company’s acquisition of Copper Road Resources Inc. Goodman brings over 25 years of experience and was the President of Dundee Corporation until 2018. The company is also developing a work program for the newly acquired Copper Road Project and will keep shareholders posted on the progress.

For further insights into TSE:SAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.