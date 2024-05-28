Sterling Metals Welcomes New Chairman

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals Corp has appointed industry veteran Mark Goodman as the new Chairman of the board, following the company’s acquisition of Copper Road Resources Inc. Goodman brings over 25 years of experience and was the President of Dundee Corporation until 2018. The company is also developing a work program for the newly acquired Copper Road Project and will keep shareholders posted on the progress.

