Sterling Metals Expands Exploration at Copper Road

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sterling Metals has completed a 3D Induced Polarization survey at its Copper Road Project, revealing new copper sulphide mineralization and extending the mineralized footprint. The company is enhancing its exploration efforts by collecting additional samples and launching a high-resolution drone magnetic survey to refine potential drill targets.

For further insights into TSE:SAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.