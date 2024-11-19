News & Insights

Stocks

Sterling Metals Expands Exploration at Copper Road

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals has completed a 3D Induced Polarization survey at its Copper Road Project, revealing new copper sulphide mineralization and extending the mineralized footprint. The company is enhancing its exploration efforts by collecting additional samples and launching a high-resolution drone magnetic survey to refine potential drill targets.

