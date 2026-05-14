Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Price Target Increased by 47.93% to 757.78

The average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:STRL) has been revised to $757.78 / share. This is an increase of 47.93% from the prior estimate of $512.25 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $484.80 to a high of $1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.30% from the latest reported closing price of $854.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 239 owner(s) or 25.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.17%, an increase of 50.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.30% to 31,724K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,410K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,320K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,189K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 75.63% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 878K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 21.42%.

Geode Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 20.74% over the last quarter.

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