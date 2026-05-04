Markets
STRL

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

May 04, 2026 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $95.969 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $39.477 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.338 million or $3.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 91.6% to $825.675 million from $430.949 million last year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.969 Mln. vs. $39.477 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.09 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $825.675 Mln vs. $430.949 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.