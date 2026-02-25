Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $87.59 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $113.21 million, or $3.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.99 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.5% to $755.61 million from $498.83 million last year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.59 Mln. vs. $113.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $3.64 last year. -Revenue: $755.61 Mln vs. $498.83 Mln last year.

