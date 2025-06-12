Markets
STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Appoints Nicholas Grindstaff As CFO

June 12, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL), an infrastructure services provider, on Thursday announced the appointment of Nicholas Grindstaff as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10.

Grindstaff will take over from Ron Ballschmiede, who has been serving as Interim CFO, since March 2025.

Grindstaff has over 30 years of experience, and most recently, he served as CFO of Cinterra

In the pre-market trading, Sterling Infrastructure is 1.20% lesser at $202 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.