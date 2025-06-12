Sterling Infrastructure Appoints Nicholas Grindstaff As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL), an infrastructure services provider, on Thursday announced the appointment of Nicholas Grindstaff as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10.

Grindstaff will take over from Ron Ballschmiede, who has been serving as Interim CFO, since March 2025.

Grindstaff has over 30 years of experience, and most recently, he served as CFO of Cinterra

In the pre-market trading, Sterling Infrastructure is 1.20% lesser at $202 on the Nasdaq.

