Sterling Infrastructure Appoints Dan Govin As COO

August 08, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL), a provider of infrastructure, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Dan Govin as chief operating officer.

He has been serving as Regional President at Quanta Services, and had previously worked as President of Par Electrical Contractors and Senior Vice President of Operations.

Since 1994, Govin has held multiple commercial and operations management roles within the energy infrastructure industry.

