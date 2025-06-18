Sterling Expands E-Infrastructure Platform With CEC Buyout, Stock Up

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CEC Facilities Group, LLC, a specialty electrical and mechanical contractor based in Irving, TX. The deal is valued at $505 million, including $450 million in cash and $55 million in Sterling Common Stock.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, after which CEC will join the company’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. The agreement also includes an earn-out if CEC meets certain operating income targets through Dec. 31, 2029.



Shares of this Texas-based E-Infrastructure Solutions, Building Solutions and Transportation Solutions provider gained 5.6% during yesterday’s trading session and 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Assessing the Strategic Value of the Deal for STRL

Sterling is set to expand its E-Infrastructure capabilities through this strategic acquisition. CEC is a non-union electrical contractor with operations focused on fast-growing markets such as data centers, semiconductors and manufacturing. A majority of CEC’s revenues and backlog are linked to these mission-critical sectors. The company provides end-to-end services including design, engineering, installation and maintenance for complex electrical systems.



The acquisition will allow Sterling to strengthen its position across the full project lifecycle, including ongoing maintenance and upgrade work. CEC’s services align well with Sterling’s existing E-Infrastructure platform. The combined business is expected to benefit from cross-selling opportunities and a broader customer base. Sterling has an established presence in the data center segment, while CEC brings strength in the semiconductor market, along with coverage across Texas and other key regions.



The addition of CEC also supports Sterling’s financial profile. CEC has a strong growth record, with an estimated revenue CAGR of around 20% and an EBITDA margin of approximately 13% in 2025. The deal is expected to be accretive to Sterling’s return on invested capital (ROIC). The company also sees scope to expand the electrical services platform further through organic growth and targeted M&A, supported by favorable market trends across CEC’s core sectors.

Estimated Financial Contribution in 2025

In 2025, CEC is projected to generate $390-$415 million in revenues and $51 million to $54 million in EBITDA. Estimated adjusted EPS accretion for Sterling is between 63 cents and 70 cents per diluted share. The proportion of revenue and earnings contribution from CEC to Sterling will depend on the deal’s closing date. Based on current expectations, the acquisition is likely to contribute around five months of financial results in 2025.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Sterling have gained 87.5% over the past three months, outperforming 25.5% growth in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. The company is benefiting from the E-Infrastructure segment’s stability, strong backlog, inorganic growth efforts and steady bid activity in key transportation markets.

STRL’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Sterling currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are AECOM ACM, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK.



AECOM presently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average. The stock has increased 26.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AECOM’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 13.9% and 5.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



EMCOR currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. The stock has increased 24.8% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 12.7% and 9.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The stock has lost 18.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar‘s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.3% and 15.8%, respectively, from a year ago.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.