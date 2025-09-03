Sterling Bolsters E-Infrastructure With Acquisition of CEC Group

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has completed the acquisition of CEC Facilities Group, LLC — a specialized electrical and mechanical contractor based in Irving, TX — which was previously announced on June 16, 2025.



The buyout of CEC Facilities is expected to expand Sterling’s service portfolio into mission-critical mechanical and electrical contracting. By being integrated under the company’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, CEC Facilities will complement Sterling's core site development expertise, allowing it to offer clients more comprehensive and valuable end-to-end E-Infrastructure solutions.



Upon the successful integration, CEC Facilities is expected to make notable financial contributions to Sterling’s performance in the remainder of 2025. The acquired company is expected to generate revenues between $130 million and $138 million, with adjusted EPS contribution between 22 and 24 cents. Additionally, CEC Facilities is expected to contribute approximately $17 to $18 million in adjusted EBITDA.

E-Infrastructure Gains on Market’s Strength

Sterling's E-Infrastructure Solutions segment continues to drive growth into 2025, owing to increased demand for large-scale projects for data centers and e-commerce distribution facilities, alongside its best-in-class site development capabilities.



At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the E-Infrastructure segment’s backlog increased 44% to $1.2 billion year over year, with the total backlog of Sterling reaching $2 billion, up 24%. The company also held onto about $750 million in future-phase potential linked to ongoing projects, increasing the total E-Infrastructure segment’s contribution visibility to about $2 billion.



Sterling E-Infrastructure segment's management is focused on long-term growth and value creation. The company's strategy involves leveraging both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition of CEC Facilities is expected to enhance service offerings and accelerate the geographic footprint. STRL is also actively seeking out other small- to mid-sized acquisitions that strategically align with its goals.

STRL’s Share Price Performance

Shares of Sterling have gained 43.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 8% rise. Although ongoing challenges in the residential housing market are impacting the Building Solutions segment, the company has demonstrated resilience through its diversified portfolio and a strategic focus on high-margin markets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Sterling carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG, Tutor Perini Corporation TPC and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD.



Everus Construction Group presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.7%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 16.7% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 18% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Tutor Perini sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 387.2%, on average. Tutor Perini's stock has jumped 145.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tutor Perini’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.2% and 220.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock has gained 2.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

