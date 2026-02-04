STERIS Plc Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $192.9 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $173.6 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $249.4 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.496 billion from $1.370 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $192.9 Mln. vs. $173.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.496 Bln vs. $1.370 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.15 To $ 10.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.