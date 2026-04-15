Stereotaxis To Acquire Robocath In Robotics Deal

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), a U.S.-based company specializing in surgical robotics for minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Robocath, a French developer of robotic technologies for interventional cardiology and neurointerventions.

The acquisition combines Stereotaxis' magnetic navigation system with Robocath's mechanical robotic platform, creating a fully integrated solution designed to improve precision and efficiency in endovascular surgery. Robocath's flagship R-One+ system is already in use for coronary interventions in Europe, with fifteen installations worldwide, and its next-generation system recently completed first-in-human procedures in France.

Stereotaxis will pay $20 million upfront, with up to $25 million in contingent payments tied to regulatory and commercial milestones, including FDA clearance of Robocath's next generation system. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, after which Robocath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Stereotaxis.

"This acquisition amplifies our strategy as the leading robotic platform for endovascular procedures," said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. "By combining complementary technologies, we accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and open new avenues for growth."

Stereotaxis estimates Robocath will contribute about $2 million in revenue in its first-year post-acquisition, with breakeven expected by year three, supported by commercial synergies.

STXS has traded between $1.69 and $3.59 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $2.03, up 5.73%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.05, up 1.67%.

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