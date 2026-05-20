StepStone Group (STEP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) reported revenue of $305.84 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +11.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Fee-Earning AUM (FEAUM) - Focused Commingled Funds : $62.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.60 billion.

: $62.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.60 billion. Fee-Earning AUM (FEAUM) - Total : $144.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.16 billion.

: $144.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.16 billion. Fee-Earning AUM (FEAUM) - Separately managed accounts (SMAs) : $81.82 billion versus $82.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81.82 billion versus $82.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Advisement (AUA) : $651.81 billion compared to the $581.70 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $651.81 billion compared to the $581.70 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management (AUM) : $233.35 billion compared to the $226.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $233.35 billion compared to the $226.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Management and advisory fees, net : $259.87 million compared to the $244.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $259.87 million compared to the $244.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Performance fees- Incentive fees : $7.09 million compared to the $5.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.09 million compared to the $5.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Total performance fees : $328.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $155.74 million.

: $328.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $155.74 million. Total revenues- Performance fees- Carried interest allocations- Unrealized : $201.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.84 million.

: $201.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.84 million. Total revenues- Total carried interest allocations : $239.63 million versus $149.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $239.63 million versus $149.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues- Performance fees- Carried interest allocations- Realized: $38.6 million versus $45.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how StepStone Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for StepStone Group here>>>

Shares of StepStone Group have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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