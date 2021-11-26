StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 114.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STEP was $43, representing a -22.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.19 and a 69.29% increase over the 52 week low of $25.40.

STEP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). STEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports STEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 70.11%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the step Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

