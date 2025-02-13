StepStone Group Inc. Receives Approval to Launch Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund

StepStone Group announces approval for a Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund, enhancing access to institutional-grade investments in Europe.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group Inc., a prominent global private markets investment firm with approximately $698 billion in total capital, has announced the launch of a Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF). This initiative is part of StepStone's strategy to expand into the European private wealth market, enabling the firm to provide tailored, institutional-grade investment solutions that align with the region's economic growth initiatives. Initially targeting Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the Nordic and Benelux regions, the ELTIF will focus on private credit assets within the European Union. Additionally, StepStone has received approval to convert existing RAIF funds into UCI Part II vehicles, enhancing access to private markets for professional and semi-professional investors. The firm aims to offer differentiated investment options amid a fragmented market, responding to the demand for efficient solutions from both institutional and individual investors.

Potential Positives

StepStone Group Inc. received approval to launch a Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF), enhancing its position in the European private wealth market.

The ability to convert current RAIF funds into UCI Part II vehicles expands access for professional and semi-professional investors to diverse private market opportunities.

StepStone's focus on marketing ELTIFs across multiple key European regions signifies a strategic expansion into private credit assets, potentially strengthening its market presence.

The firm's extensive sourcing network aims to provide unique advantages and greater diversification for investors in a fragmented market, appealing to increasing demand for efficient investment solutions.

Potential Negatives

Approval of the ELTIFs may indicate a strong competitive pressure in the European wealth market, suggesting that StepStone is responding to significant market challenges.

Transitioning existing RAIF funds into UCI Part II vehicles could imply regulatory hurdles or challenges in previously meeting market needs, raising concerns about their past product offerings.

Significant emphasis on private debt investment may expose the firm to market volatility and risks associated with economic downturns, particularly in the European region.

FAQ

What is the new ELTIF launched by StepStone Group?

StepStone Group has launched a Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) to expand private wealth offerings in Europe.

Which regions will StepStone market the new ELTIF?

StepStone plans to market the ELTIF in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the Nordic and Benelux regions.

What advantages does StepStone's ELTIF offer investors?

The ELTIF provides institutional-grade investments with selectivity and diversification, tailored to the dynamics of European wealth platforms.

How will the conversion to UCI Part II vehicles benefit investors?

Converting to UCI Part II vehicles offers professional and semi-professional investors greater access to private equity, infrastructure, and real estate markets.

What types of clients does StepStone serve?

StepStone serves a diverse clientele including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,778,102 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. DAVID Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,629

ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 729 shares for an estimated $50,191

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets investment firm responsible for approximately $698 billion in total capital, including $65 billion in private debt, announced it received approval to launch a Private Debt-based European Long-Term Investment Fund (“ELTIF”).





“As part of our continued expansion into the European private wealth market, this milestone marks yet another chapter in our story of delivering private markets strategies to more investors with the mission of convenience, efficiency, and transparency,” said Neil Menard, Partner and President of Distribution, StepStone Private Wealth. “With these approvals in place, we will now be able to deliver institutional-grade investments better tailored to the dynamics of European wealth platforms.”





ELTIFs are designed to channel investments in Europe that support economic growth and job creation. StepStone plans to initially market ELTIFs in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the Nordic and Benelux regions, focusing on investing in private credit assets in the European Union.





“We believe that this offering provides unique advantages and is very differentiated to all other solutions in the market. The Firm’s sourcing network can provide significant selectivity and diversification to investors in a market that is otherwise highly fragmented,” said Marcel Schindler, Head of StepStone Private Debt. “Both institutional and individual investors alike are seeking efficient solutions such as this one. StepStone is well positioned to meet these expectations.”





StepStone also received approval to convert their current RAIF funds into UCI Part II vehicles, allowing professional investors and semi-professional investors greater access to the private markets, including private equity, infrastructure, and real estate. Funds set to be converted include StepStone Private Markets Fund Lux (SPRIM Lux), StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund Lux (SPRING Lux) and StepStone Private Infrastructure Fund Lux (STRUCTURE Lux). These funds are currently available on a variety of platforms, including Allfunds, FundsPlace, and offer a digital subscription through Goji.







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss





shareholders@stepstonegroup.com





+1 (212) 351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR





StepStonePR@icrinc.com





+1 (203) 682-8268



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.