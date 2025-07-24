StepStone Group Inc. to Announce Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results on August 7, 2025

StepStone Group Inc. will announce Q1 fiscal results on August 7, 2025, with a webcast to follow.

Quiver AI Summary

StepStone Group Inc. will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025, after market close. This marks the first quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Following the results announcement, the company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. Interested participants can access the webcast on the Company’s shareholders website and will need to register ahead of time to participate in the live Q&A session. StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm managing approximately $709 billion in total capital, offering tailored investment solutions to a diverse clientele including large pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and private wealth clients.

Potential Positives

StepStone Group Inc. will release its quarterly results on August 7, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to regular financial reporting.

The upcomingearnings conference calldemonstrates the company's engagement with stakeholders and offers an opportunity for investors to ask questions and gain insights.

As of March 31, 2025, StepStone manages approximately $189 billion in assets, showcasing its significant market presence and operational scale.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of results for a future quarter could signal uncertainty or lack of immediate financial clarity to investors.

FAQ

When will StepStone Group release its quarterly results?

StepStone Group will release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the StepStoneearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callcan be accessed via webcast on the Company's shareholder website on August 7, 2025.

What time is the StepStoneearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 5:00 pm ET on August 7, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of theearnings callwill be available on the shareholders' website approximately two hours after the event ends.

How much capital does StepStone manage?

As of March 31, 2025, StepStone manages approximately $189 billion in assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $STEP Data Alerts

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 318,836 shares for an estimated $18,874,792 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $3,478,089 .

. SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,018,855 .

. ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEP forecast page.

$STEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $61.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $63.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $51.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.







Webcast and Earnings Conference Call







Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at



https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com



. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the shareholders website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.





To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe72f22835f61484f8ca1c98088b52c3a



. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as email confirmation with the details.







About StepStone







StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.







Contacts









Shareholder Relations:







Seth Weiss







shareholders@stepstonegroup.com







1-212-351-6106







Media:







Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR







StepStonePR@icrinc.com







1-203-682-8268



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.