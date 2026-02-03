Steppe Gold (STPGF) Price Target Increased by 55.55% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for Steppe Gold (OTCPK:STPGF) has been revised to $3.13 / share. This is an increase of 55.55% from the prior estimate of $2.01 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.10 to a high of $3.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 596.41% from the latest reported closing price of $0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steppe Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STPGF is 0.00%, an increase of 29.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.70% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STPGF by 1,143.03% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 97.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STPGF by 5,359.58% over the last quarter.

