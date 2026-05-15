Steppe Gold Ltd Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Steppe Gold Ltd (STGO.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.21 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $6.60 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 64.3% to $53.18 million from $32.37 million last year.

Steppe Gold Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.21 Mln. vs. $6.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $53.18 Mln vs. $32.37 Mln last year.

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