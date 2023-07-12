Stephens & Co. Reiterates Pennant Group (PNTG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.33% from its latest reported closing price of 11.83.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is 506MM, an increase of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTG is 0.06%, a decrease of 42.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 27,100K shares. The put/call ratio of PNTG is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,152K shares representing 13.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 22.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,117K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 1.17% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,507K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,338K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 118,294.76% over the last quarter.

Crewe Advisors holds 1,118K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pennant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

