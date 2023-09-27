Stephens & Co. Reiterates Caredx (CDNA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caredx is 11.02. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 49.67% from its latest reported closing price of 7.36.

The projected annual revenue for Caredx is 355MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caredx. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 67,955K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,638K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 12.54% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,595K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,395K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 32.72% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,716K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,324K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 0.95% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,959K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares, representing a decrease of 27.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

