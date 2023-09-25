Stephens & Co. Reiterates 908 Devices (MASS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 908 Devices is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 186.61% from its latest reported closing price of 6.05.

The projected annual revenue for 908 Devices is 56MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in 908 Devices. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MASS is 0.08%, a decrease of 28.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.89% to 30,957K shares. The put/call ratio of MASS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 3,973K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 23.54% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,873K shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,879K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 314.05% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,787K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,786K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 18.10% over the last quarter.

908 Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the U.S. Border Patrol selected the MX908® – a handheld, battery-powered, mass spectrometry device – to standardize its trace drug detection at 20 field locations across the U.S. borders, from North to South and in the Caribbean. The U.S. Border Patrol purchased more than 60 MX908 units, which are designed for rapid analysis of vapor, liquid and solid materials of unknown identity, to prevent drug smuggling and to work with local and state law enforcement in support of its counter drug mission.

