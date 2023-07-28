Stephens & Co. Maintains Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritex Holdings is 24.11. The forecasts range from a low of 20.37 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 20.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veritex Holdings is 518MM, an increase of 22.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritex Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBTX is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 54,597K shares. The put/call ratio of VBTX is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,842K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 34.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,748K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,376K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 34.26% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,906K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 36.86% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,775K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Veritex Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.