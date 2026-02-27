Stephens & Co. Upgrades Stewart Information Services (STC)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is $82.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of $69.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stewart Information Services is 3,325MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 18.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.11%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 36,420K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,152K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,626K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 842K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 2.48% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 787K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 22.97% over the last quarter.

