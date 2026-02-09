Stephens & Co. Upgrades Green Plains (GPRE)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Green Plains (NasdaqGS:GPRE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.37% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is $11.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.37% from its latest reported closing price of $14.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,161MM, an increase of 51.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.13%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 73,261K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,326K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,240K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,177K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 41.82% over the last quarter.

Goodlander Investment Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

