Stephens & Co. Upgrades Flywire (FLYW)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.13% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flywire is $17.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.72 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.13% from its latest reported closing price of $13.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 618MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.17%, an increase of 18.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 123,840K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 11,311K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,757K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 42.35% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 9,620K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,100K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,685K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 4,151K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,785K shares , representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 31.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,798K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing an increase of 65.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 160.10% over the last quarter.

