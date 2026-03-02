Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $80.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of $70.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 7,926MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 22.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.26%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 103,736K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 5,917K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,134K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%.

Ariel Investments holds 3,917K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,416K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,793K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 50.13% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,696K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.