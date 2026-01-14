Stephens & Co. Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Check Point Software Technologies (NasdaqGS:CHKP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.35% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $230.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.97 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.35% from its latest reported closing price of $188.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,615MM, a decrease of 2.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.38%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 86,433K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,170K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares , representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 82.64% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,602K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,563K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 24.43% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,497K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,171K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 5.44% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

