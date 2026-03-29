Stephens & Co. Upgrades Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (ASBA)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (NYSE:ASBA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.98% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is $28.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.87 to a high of $31.78. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from its latest reported closing price of $24.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is 1,555MM, an increase of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 81.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBA is 0.08%, an increase of 73.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.43% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 309.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 74.03% over the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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