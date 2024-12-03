Stephens & Co. Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Alignment Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ALHC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $13.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $12.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 2,128MM, a decrease of 13.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.18%, an increase of 33.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 177,092K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 60,993K shares representing 31.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 13,623K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,923K shares , representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 10,855K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,901K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 35.16% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 5,600K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,589K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,033K shares , representing a decrease of 43.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

