Stephens & Co. Maintains Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.15% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises is $65.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.17 to a high of $67.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.15% from its latest reported closing price of $49.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises is 7,544MM, a decrease of 1.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.05%, an increase of 15.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 8,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,082K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 16.76% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 1,057K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 12.35% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 561K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 549K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 14.44% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 474K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 12.69% over the last quarter.

