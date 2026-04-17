Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of RB Global (RBA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for RB Global is $99.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.17 to a high of $111.27. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of $104.17 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RB Global is 1,898MM, a decrease of 58.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in RB Global. This is an decrease of 391 owner(s) or 42.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBA is 0.20%, an increase of 37.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.33% to 174,753K shares. The put/call ratio of RBA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,892K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 0.34% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,642K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares , representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 21.30% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 7,702K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,001K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 4,579K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,215K shares , representing a decrease of 57.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 37.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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