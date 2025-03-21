Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of OneStream Software (OS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of OneStream Software (NasdaqGS:OS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.11% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneStream Software is $35.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.11% from its latest reported closing price of $22.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneStream Software. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OS is 0.20%, an increase of 43.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.88% to 65,040K shares. The put/call ratio of OS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 4,180K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,143K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 43.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,785K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,439K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,973K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.