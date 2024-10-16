Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Asure Software (ASUR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Asure Software (NasdaqCM:ASUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.42% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.42% from its latest reported closing price of $8.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 110MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.17%, an increase of 29.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 25,043K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,813K shares representing 14.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 9.51% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,980K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 30.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,980K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 30.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,744K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 6.40% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,614K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.