Stephens & Co. Downgrades Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Stephens & Co. downgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is 67,70 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58,64 € to a high of 75,96 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of 74,45 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 23,252MM, a decrease of 1.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.24%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 994,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 95,477K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,330K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 83,336K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,827K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,584K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,458K shares , representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 7.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 41,646K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,525K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 10.62% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 35,771K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 3.85% over the last quarter.

