Stephan Co. Appoints Ruben Velasquez As CFO

July 14, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Stephan Co. (SPCO), Monday announced the appointment of Ruben Velasquez as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective July 15.

He will succeed Samuel Hinrichsen, who is presently serving as Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Velasquez served as Vice President Global Finance Transformation at 3M Company.

Friday, SPCO closed at $0.9, down 10 percent on the OTC Markets.

