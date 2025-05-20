$STEP Earnings Preview: Recent $STEP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$STEP ($STEP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $233,953,830 and earnings of $0.45 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STEP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$STEP Insider Trading Activity
$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,900 shares for an estimated $4,446,381.
- MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548.
- JASON P MENT (See remarks) sold 800 shares for an estimated $48,016
- ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$STEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,161,548 shares (+269.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,897,652
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 950,546 shares (+235.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,647,017
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 897,585 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,880,864
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 518,647 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,088,932
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 481,385 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,142,738
- INVESCO LTD. added 468,745 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,482,551
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 438,790 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,918,001
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$STEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEP forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.