$STEP Earnings Preview: Recent $STEP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$STEP ($STEP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $233,953,830 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,900 shares for an estimated $4,446,381 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) sold 800 shares for an estimated $48,016

ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

